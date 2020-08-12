Blair E. Hildebrand died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Foxfire Village.
Mr. Hildebrand, who was born May 22, 1933, had a full life, living to be 87 years old. He retired early so he could spend more time golfing and flying. Sadly his health eventually made it impossible for him to continue to fly.
His decision to move to North Carolina enabled him to be able to golf year round and even when not golfing he could see the course from his backyard. He looked forward every year to joining his friends for their marathon of golf in New York. In between events, he kept busy restoring his Packards. He enjoyed chauffeuring many newlyweds in style.
He was loved by many and will be missed by all his surviving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at First Baptist Church, Aberdeen.