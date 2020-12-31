Billy Ray “Bill” Threadgill, 83, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Hospice House of High Point.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Bill was a licensed North Carolina auctioneer. He worked for Coca-Cola Bottling and Piedmont Iron and Metal, before operating Bill’s Place until his retirement. He was very talented in small engine repair. Using his metal detector and panning for gold were favorite hobbies.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents, Ray Bennett and Anna Burr Threadgill; son Jerry Threadgill; and brother: Robert Threadgill. He is survived by sons Danny Threadgill and wife, Lynn, of Thomasville, Carl Threadgill and wife, Jeannie, of Whitttier; daughter Debby Flyte and husband, Carl, of Archdale; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother James Threadgill; sisters Doris Brady, Betty Maness, Becky Valenta, Alice Cox; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.pinesfunerals.com.
