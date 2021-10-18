Billy J. Maness Oct 18, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billy John Maness, 70, of Robbins, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Kennedy Funeral Home, Robbins. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Sun., Oct. 17, 2021 Calendar Oct 19 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Tue, Oct 19, 2021 Oct 19 The Sanford Brush & Palette Club Annual Art Show Tue, Oct 19, 2021 Oct 19 New Oil Paintings by Trey Finney Tue, Oct 19, 2021 Oct 20 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Wed, Oct 20, 2021 Oct 20 The Sanford Brush & Palette Club Annual Art Show Wed, Oct 20, 2021