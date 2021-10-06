Billy Hooks Jackson, 71, of Birdnest Court, West End, departed his life at home on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.
Billy was born on February 20, 1950, to the late Oscar Woodrow and Geneva Watts Jackson. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Merl Lax, Betty Meredith, Gwen Jackson and a brother, Claudis Jackson Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Connie Edwards Jackson, of the home; two sons, Michael Nathaniel Jackson, of Aberdeen, Grantland Hooks Jackson (Ashley), of Seven Lakes; one granddaughter, Sawyer Rose Jackson; two sisters, Linda Hollis (James), Gracie Jackson, both of Myrtle Beach, SC; one brother, Lacy Jackson, of Lumber Bridge; and a host of family and friends
Billy and Connie were dedicated members of Souls of Service Motorcycle Club of Lee County for three years. Billy was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Carthage. A celebration of life will be held at the family home.
