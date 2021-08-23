Billy H. Barefoot Jr.

Billy Howard Barefoot Jr., of Jackson Springs, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Mr. Barefoot was born Jan. 18, 1963, in Moore County, to the late Billy Howard Barefoot Sr. and Janice Threatt D’Amico.
He is survived by his wife Julie L. Barefoot, of Jackson Springs; three daughters, Deanna Pressnell and her husband, Joey, of Carthage, Ashley Wysocki and her husband, Nick, of West End, and Jennifer Powell and her husband, Shelton, of Hope Mills; eight grandchildren, Ethan, Catherine, Junior, Hailey, Mason, Lee, Roxanne and Hazel.; two brothers, David Barefoot and his wife, Michelle, of Raeford, and Todd Barefoot and his wife, Tricia, of New York; two sisters, Cindy Crow and her husband, Lewis, of Fayetteville, and Natalie Spencer and her husband, Gary, of Raeford.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Crumpler Funeral Home Chapel, 131 Harris Ave., Raeford.
The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.
