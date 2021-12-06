Billy Bryan Brock, formerly of Aberdeen, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, on his 67th wedding anniversary, with his loving wife, Peggy Jones Brock by his side, at his daughter’s house in Seven Lakes, where he happily resided since May 2018.
Billy was born on July 11, 1935, in Kinston, to Phillip and Blanche Rouse Brock. He moved to the Sandhills in 1972, working full-time with the Army N.C. National Guard MATES at Fort Bragg, where he retired from DuPont with 18 years of service in Kinston. After 37 years with the Army N.C. National Guard, Lt. Col. Billy B. Brock retired, but decided he needed to keep busy. Billy went on to work with Pinehurst Resort for 24 years in the facilities maintenance department until his health prevented him from continuing to work.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ken Brock, formerly of Florida; his sister, Iona Strickland, formerly of New Bern; and his son, Timothy “Tim” Brock, formerly of Pinehurst.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Brock; and daughter, Melissa B. Dembnicki (Jack), of Seven Lakes; and grandchildren, Ryan Dembnicki (Amber), of Seven Lakes, Lauren D. Massey (Mike), of Raleigh, Kristin B. Kennedy (Keith), of Apex, Heather B. Barkley (Thomas), of West End, and Kaylee Brock, of Aberdeen; and five great-grandchildren.
A private service has been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
The family would like to sincerely thank his caregiver, Pam Reaves and the staff of FirstHealth Hospice, who all provided wonderful support and care to Billy.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.