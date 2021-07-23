Max Bickford “Bick” Long Jr. died peacefully at the age of 77 Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington.
Bick was born, the oldest of four children, on Governors Island, N.Y., on Sept. 2, 1943, to the late Max Bickford Long and Olivia Womble Long Phillips.
He spent his childhood in Roxboro and Burlington. He attended Woodberry Forest School in Virginia, then returned to Burlington and graduated from Williams High School in 1961. After serving in the Army he eventually received his bachelor’s degree in English from Elon University. In September 1970, on the way to a job interview with Macfield Texturing Inc in Mayodan, he was very lucky to have survived a car accident that ultimately cost him the loss of a leg. After a lengthy recovery he worked for Macfield for 17 years. In 1987 he formed his own textile brokerage company, Lambeth Trading Co., Inc, and moved to Pinehurst, where he and his wife remained until moving back to Burlington in November 2020.
Bick was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Calder Womble Long.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lynlee Anne Lambeth Long; daughter, Lambeth Womble Long Evans; brother, Lawrence Ross Long (Barbara); sister, Edie Long Casey; grandsons, Max Houston Evans and William Benjamin Evans; nieces, Holt Long Morris (Matt), Mary Bickford Long, (Johnny) Ginny Long Rogers (Todd), and Edie Casey Patteson (Andrew); nephews, Richard Brooks Casey (Jenn), and Lawrence Ross Long Jr. (Adriene).
Bick started playing golf at the age of 6 and was hooked! He played in junior tournaments all over the Carolinas, for Woodbury Forest boarding school, in college (Duke, Appalachian and Elon), and for the U.S. Army. He continued playing weekly throughout his adult life until 2017 when his body could no longer do what his heart and mind loved. His accomplishments are too numerous to elaborate on in depth, but the highlights include defeating Orville Moody (1969 U.S. Open champion) in the 1965 Army-Pacific Golf Championship, being a six-time National Amputee Champion, and winning the Pinehurst Country Club Senior Championship six times. He also had the opportunity to play in a golf pro-am with Tom Watson ... truly a personal highlight of his golf career. One of his favorite feats was making a hole-in-one on the uphill ninth hole (Par 4) at the Roaring Gap Club where his family spent summer vacations for over 30 years Many of the famous stories he told contained his feelings and perceptions from his golf adventures, which are fondly remembered and repeated by those who knew him.
One of Bick’s greatest joys was being a father. The relationship with his only child was a very special one, and she was often heard saying she won the jackpot with him as her dad! He was a trusted confidante and mentor, not only for Lambeth, but for many, consistently showing up in people’s lives. His work travels took him on numerous trips to China and Syria where he befriended the businessmen he worked with and subsequently their families. Like most everyone in his life, once you became a friend, you became family. And Bick loved family!
Bick was a wonderful husband and partner in life. Shortly before his death, Lynlee asked, “Is there anything you would change about your life?” He replied, “No, not a thing … not even my leg.”
The family would like to thank the ICU unit and nurses at Alamance Regional Medical Center who cared so well for him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bick’s memory to the Eastern Amputee Golf Association. (EAGA), 2015 Amherst Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015 www.EAGAgolf.org.
A private family burial will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Elon. A virtual celebration of life will be Thursday, July 29, at 7 p.m. To request the link please send an email to CelebrateBick@gmail.com with your name and how you knew Bick.
Arrangements by Rich and Thompson Funeral Home in Burlington.