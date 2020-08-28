At 86 years and after a full life, Beverly Jean Vernon Shebs passed away in her home Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020, peaceful after a battle with declining health from complications of diabetes.
Beverly was born in 1934 in Los Angeles, Calif., to parents, Edith Pearl Awalt Vernon and John Edward Vernon, both deceased. She was a third generation Californian and migrated to North Carolina for retirement with her husband, Ted Shebs, in 1988. Ted was her beloved husband, who died in 2010.
She was also preceded in death by grandchildren, Tara Reynolds and Jennifer English.
She is survived by her children, Barry Brumfield and wife, Stacey, Brenda Rogers, Barbara Holliday and husband, Sean, and Angela Peacock and husband, Mike Smith; her grandchildren, Barry Brumfield Jr., Ryan Reynolds, Victoria Brumfield, Brittany Brumfield, Lauren Rogers and Jeffrey Rogers and wife, Cortney, all of California, Utah, Colorado and Oregon; stepchildren, Sharon Gibson and husband, Rick, of San Jose, Calif., Brenda Shebs, of Louisiana, wife of the late Rev. Stephen Shebs, and Laurie Shebs, of Las Vegas, Nev., wife of the late Richard Shebs; 11 grandchildren, and one step-great-grandhild thereof.
Beverly had been a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution since 1977, having entered the society on the line of her mother, emanating from her ancestor, Thomas Brown, of Massachusetts, who served in the American Revolution during 1777 and 1778, as well as Michael Awalt, who served in the North Carolina regiment during those years. Beverly was the organizing regent of the Temperance Smith Alston Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1993 in Pinehurst. Beverly served as Constitution chairman for the ongoing work of the Daughters, as well as many other chairmanships, including treasurer and custodian of the flag for the North Carolina Society.
Beverly’s firm interest in politics and the Republican Party began at the age of 18 and has been followed considerably since that time. She has been active in Moore County politics and has served as president of the Moore County Republican Women’s Club, treasurer and membership chairman and as the membership coordinator for the Moore County Republican Men’s Club since its beginning. She has also served as treasurer of the Moore County Republican Party.
In her industrious career, she owned and operated an exclusive bar and seafood restaurant in Los Gatos, Calif., for 16 years. She served on the board of directors of the Los Gatos Chamber of Commerce for many years. She served as deputy treasurer for the Town of Los Gatos, Calif., until she departed for North Carolina.
Her artistic abilities involved designing her home together with her husband Ted Shebs, of their residence in Pinewild Country Club, as well as having had a distinct influence on the homes designed by her husband’s firm in his developing property in Los Gatos, Calif. She further followed her abilities in doing design work for the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an avid duplicate bridge player and took her leisure time in hundreds of cross stitch works of art that she created for family and friends. She took a great deal of pride in developing computer-based controlling spreadsheets, following her accounting ability. She followed this ability by teaching her grandchildren the purpose of responsibility and maintaining accounting control of their lives, as well as their knowledge of history and politics, proper grammar and table manners, otherwise known as “Grandma’s Finishing School.”
In lieu of other donations, and knowing that Bev was such a lover of her dogs, donations in her honor may be given to the Moore County Humane Society, 5355 N.C. 22, Carthage, NC 28327.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.