Beverly Swenor, 83, of Carthage, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Mrs. Swenor was born Beverly Diane Claypoole on Dec. 9,1936, in Summit, N.J., to George and Gertrude Claypoole. Growing up in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, she graduated from Chatham High School, Chatham, N.J. She spent much of her life in New Jersey raising four children. Mrs. Swenor was a successful real estate agent in Berkeley Heights, N.J., winning numerous awards. She was also the driving force behind the building of the Berkeley Heights Community pool. After her second marriage to Russell Swenor, they moved to North Carolina, where she spent the rest of her life in Pinehurst. After relocating to North Carolina, Mrs. Swenor was a successful national sales manager for Santronics Inc., before retiring and working part-time at the Village Hall for the village of Pinehurst. She then started her own successful estate sale and relocation company, while also volunteering at a number of organizations, including Habitat For Humanity. Both she and her husband were active members of the Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst.
She leaves behind her husband, Russell; four children, Raymond Dawson Jr., Diane Castaldo, Deborah Noce and Jeffrey Dawson and several grandchildren, including Caroline, Brad and Valerie.
Family will be at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines to receive friends Sunday, Sept. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. and will follow COVID-19 guidelines. A funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst.
