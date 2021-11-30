Beverly Ann “Bev” O’Hara, 82, of Pinehurst, formerly of Gilbertsville, N.Y., died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after a brief illness.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne A. (“Mike”) O’Hara who died Nov. 14, 1979.
She was born Jan. 28, 1939, in Oxford, N.Y., a daughter of Zina and Arlie Lambrecht Burdick. She graduated from Mt. Upton Central School in 1956, in Mt. Upton, N.Y., and went on to attend nursing school at Charles S. Wilson Memorial Hospital Center in Johnson City, N.Y. She left before completing her nursing degree to marry her high school sweetheart, Wayne A. “Mike” O’Hara on Sept. 18, 1958.
She worked several years in retail in the early 1980s, first as a cashier at The Little Grocery in Gilbertsville, N.Y., and then as a salesperson at McLaughlin’s Department Store in downtown Norwich, N.Y. She left retail to work at New York Central Mutual Insurance (NYCM) in Edmeston, N.Y. She began work at NYCM in November 1984 in the homeowner file room and in 1989 was promoted to the claims department where she worked as a claims adjustor. In 1997, she was promoted to medical review auditor, a position she held until she retired on May 31, 2005.
Surviving are her partner, Gerald “Jerry” Faylo, Pinehurst; two sons, Patrick O’Hara, Gilbertsville, N.Y., and Donald O’Hara, Ewing, N.J.; a daughter, Terri O’Hara, Brooklyn, N.Y.; a grandson, Ryan O’Hara, Iron Station; a granddaughter, Keely O’Hara, Gilbertsville, N.Y.; a sister, Mrs. Arthur (Lelah) Hammond, Green Valley, Ariz.; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
Beverly was a long time resident of Gilbertsville, N.Y., from 1972-2015 and recently relocated to Pinehurst, to escape the harsh New York state winters. She enjoyed Pinehurst’s warm, sunny climate and took great pleasure in gardening. She also spent many enjoyable hours volunteering at Habitat for Humanity, pricing merchandise for resale.
There will be no funeral service. Burial will take place at a future date at Brookside Cemetery in Gilbertsville, N.Y.