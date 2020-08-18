Beverly A. Dowers

Beverly Ann Dowers, 88 of Southern Pines, passed away Sunday, Aug, 9, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, after a short illness.
She was born Jan. 30, 1932, in Danville, Ill., to the late Harold and Gladys Bunting. Beverly graduated from Danville High School in 1950. She later went on to be a telephone operator in San Francisco during the Korean War. After the war, she settled back down in the Danville area and was a homemaker and a professional colorist.
In 1986, she moved to Raleigh to be near her daughter and worked as a secretary at the EPA in Research Triangle Park until her retirement. After retirement, she moved to Pinehurst, where she continued her lifelong hobbies of gardening, painting and antique collecting.
She is survived by two children, Sandra Wheeler (Mark), and Dale Dowers (Debbie); five grandchildren, John, Matthew, Luke, Heather (Thomas Hanson) and Rachel (Ken Wright); and two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Parker. She will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville, Ill.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
