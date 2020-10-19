Bettye Kelly Matthews, 80, of Stedman, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Travis Hoke and the Rev. Jerry Parsons officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:50 a.m., in the church.
Mrs. Matthews was a native of Durham County, the daughter of the William Henry and Vida Woody Kelly. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Wesley Ransom Matthews.
She was a retired school teacher with the Moore and Cumberland County school systems. She was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Lynette Matthews Clark and husband, Mark, and Kelly Denise Matthews, all of Pinehurst; three grandchildren, Garrett Clark, Matthew Noonan and wife, Lauren, and Benjamin Noonan and fiancee, Danielle Hotchkiss; three great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Henry and Jack.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.