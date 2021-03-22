Betty Wright Graham, 78, of Southern Pines, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at her residence.
A walk-through viewing will be held Thursday, March 25, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Only 15 attendees are allowed at a time, and masks and social distancing are required.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 26, at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1250 West New York Ave.
Survivors include Deborah Ingram (John); two grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Annie King (Earnest); aunt, Mary McLaughlin; uncle, Bobby Mason; sister-in-law, Linda Williams; and other relatives.
The family is receiving friends at 1057 West Iowa Ave., Southern Pines.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
