Betty Trotter Johnston Lawler, 95, of Jacksonville, Ala., passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville.
Betty was born April 17, 1926, in Randolph County to her parents, A.H. and Fleta Trotter. She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Pauline Henderson, Frank Trotter and Auvilla
Wilson; and her former husband, James Edward Johnston.
Betty and James Johnston had two children, Pam
Carter (Mike), of Oklahoma, and Ed Johnston (Michele) of Florida. On Jan, 18, 1975, Betty married Jack Lawler, of Piedmont, Ala., who also had two children, Jack Lawler (Julie), of Tennessee, and Jan Evans (Allen), of
Jacksonville, AL. Betty took great joy in her grandchildren, Josh Carter (Tony McGrath), Summer Priest (Zac), Gabriel Johnston, Jenny Mathis (Thomas), Greg Law, Jessica Boedecker (Chris), and Jaclyn Slack (Greg). She
also had seven great-grandchildren, Hannah Priest, Riley Priest, Rachael Smith (Fred), Julianna Boedecker, Calvin Boedecker, Lewis Boedecker and Beckett Slack.
During her long life, Betty worked as a hairdresser,
seamstress and homemaker. Her red velvet cakes were her specialty. She and Jack lived in North Carolina and for several years enjoyed annual fishing trips with dear friends. Many relatives reside in North Carolina as well as Betty’s longtime friend, Tina Taylor. Betty was an unassuming woman who always put others first. She was
dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
