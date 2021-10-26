Betty S. Locklear

Betty Simpson Locklear, 75, of Carthage, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A native of Camden, N.J., she was a daughter of the late John Henry and Edith Williams Simpson. Betty moved to Moore County in 1975 and worked as a CNA doing private duty nursing.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Paulette Matthews and Louann Matthews; and her son-in-law, Larry Campbell.
She is survived by daughters, Dawn Parent and husband, Andre, of Hickory, Tracy Bain and husband, Mark, of West End, Pam Campbell, of Robbins; son, John Estelow and wife, Jenny, of Abrams, Wis.; 12 grandchildren, Patricia Meyers and husband, Eric, Heather Grove and husband, Josh, Matt Dula and wife, Sara, Brandon Estelow and wife, Lindsey, Rosie Bryant and husband, Sean, Ashley Jackson and husband, Grantland, Felicia Caviness and husband, Cliff, Hannah Robertson and husband, Thomas, Hunter Campbell, Madeline Clark and her husband, Devante, Jonathan Estelow and Lyric Estelow; seven great-grandchildren, Logan and Connor Meyers, Nora Grove, Charlie Caviness, Sylas Clark, Zayne Robertson and Sawyer Jackson.
The family will receive friends at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home Friday, Nov. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Doubs Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
