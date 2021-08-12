Betty S. Bruton

Betty Lou Sharpe Bruton, 94, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Pinehurst, after a brief illness.
She was born June 28, 1927, in Winston-Salem, the oldest of four daughters of William Pleasant Sharpe and Sallie Herring Sharpe. She was a 1948 graduate of Women’s College of UNC, and began a career teaching home economics at Candor High School from 1948-1950. On Dec. 22, 1949, she married Ed Burt Bruton in Aberdeen, her husband of 52 years. A Candor native and World War II veteran, Ed preceded her in death in 2002.
Betty Lou is survived by three sisters; four children; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren: sisters, Polly Jenkins, of Raleigh, Susan Houg, of Fort Jones, Calif., and Sallie McCauley (Andy), of Meadows-of-Dan, Va.; son, Burt, of Miami, Fla.; daughter, Betty B. Bradley, of Waynesville, and her daughters, Martha (Dan), and K.H. (Kate) and their daughters (great-grandchildren), Nora and Ellis; son, Bill (Teresa), of Whispering Pines, their sons Benjamin and Daniel; and daughter, Sue Davis (Chuck), of Pinehurst, and their children Lee Haithcock (Ray) and Charlie (Megan).
Betty Lou resumed her teaching career in 1962 at East Montgomery High School, retiring in 1981, and then devoting herself to her writing and civic interests, and the family farming business outside Candor, near Samarcand. She resided in her vineyard home until 2016. She will be remembered by many as “the sweet little old lady who sold grapes and baked goodies at that vineyard on 211.”
Betty Lou joined the Candor Methodist Church in 1949 and remained a faithful member until her death, serving in many leadership capacities. She also organized the first Meals on Wheels effort in the Candor community in 1981, and served as the local program co-coordinator until 2010.
She studied clothing design at university and was a published author of adolescent fiction and magazine articles. Having a migratory childhood, she had said that Candor was her first “permanent” home; she loved her adopted community and church, and they loved her back. The town of Candor chose her as the Grand Marshall of the N.C. Peach Festival Parade in 2012. She also loved her students, and in her later years she was delighted when they would re-introduce themselves as former students, and frequently follow with unsolicited apologies for their poor behavior in school.
Weather permitting, the family will receive visitors at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Candor Cemetery (2401 U.S. Alternate, Candor), followed by a celebration of life and interment of ashes at graveside, at 10 a.m. In case of rain, the same schedule will be observed at the Briggs-Candor Chapel, 187 Farmers Market Road, Biscoe. The family requires that attendees wear masks and maintain appropriate distances at either site.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Candor United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 456, Candor, NC 27229; and God’s Garden, P.O. Box 827, Biscoe, NC 27209.
