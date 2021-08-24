Betty Spivey Benson (Blankenship) from Fayetteville, entered heaven Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. She had resided with her daughter in Aberdeen for some time. Betty had suffered Alzheimer’s and renal disease on dialysis for many years.
Betty was born Feb. 5, 1932, in Jarrett, Va. She grew up in Kenly, the daughter of Bud and Lula May Spivey. She was one of nine children and had a happy and loving childhood.
Betty met and then married Louis A. Benson. of Fayetteville, on Sept. 17, 1950. They raised five children together. With Louis’ entrepreneurial spirit and Betty’s farm girl work ethic, they started and ran several businesses in Fayetteville. Most notable among their endeavors were the Tastee Freeze restaurants on Ramsey Street and Pamalee Drive. These two stores they later converted to the successful seafood restaurants, The Seagull and Lou’s Ark. Betty worked tirelessly until her retirement in 1992. Louis died in 1994.
Betty was preceded in death by her late husband, Louis A. Benson, and youngest son, Arnold Kim Benson, formerly of Fayetteville; sister, Ailene Radford, formerly of Tarboro; brothers, A.C. Spivey and Ray Spivey, formerly of Kenly, Paul Spivey and and Robert Glen Spivey, formerly of Raleigh; son-in-law, Garland Roth, formerly of Pinehurst.
Betty is survived by her sons, Jay Benson (Debbie), of Conway, S.C., and Gary Benson (Penny), of Fayetteville; daughters, Theresa Roth, of Aberdeen, and Janet Back Price (Ricky), of Bunn Level; grandsons, Chip Roth, of Raleigh, Chris Roth, of Southern Pines, and Robbie Back, of Fayetteville; granddaughters, Kelly Catron, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Stephanie Tenhunfeld, of Fayetteville.; stepgrandson, Charlie Brown; great-grandchildren, Emma, Blake, Mason, Wyatt, Elena, Phoebe, Brianna, Jordyn, Skylar, Sloan, Lexie, Lea, London and Riley; sisters, Bertha Campbell, of Smithfield, Geneva Spivey, of Kinston, and Shirley Brown, of Pine Tops; and many loved nieces and nephews and their spouses.
Betty was a 50-year member of Northwood Temple Church on Ramsey Street She was an active member of the American Businesswomen’s Association. Betty loved to dance and in her senior years she took up ball room dancing and later shag dancing. She was a member of FASA chapter of shag dancers in Fayetteville. She was known to always be happy and friendly with a smile for everyone and pretty blue eyes.
In 2006, Betty married Don Blankenship, of Fayetteville. They lived together until she was admitted to a nursing home facility with progressing dementia in 2013.
Her daughter, Theresa brought her to Moore County in 2017. Alzheimer’s claimed hold of her memory, and kidney disease claimed hold of her health but she never lost her fighting spirit, surprising many doctors with her resilience along the way.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Northwood Temple. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.