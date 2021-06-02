Betty Routh Foushee, 90, of Seven Lakes, formerly of Pinebluff, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in West End.
Mrs. Foushee was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Hoke County, a daughter of Manly and Loy Routh, formerly of Cameron. Betty graduated from East Carolina Teacher’s College with a degree in education. Betty was a longtime educator in Moore County, having taught first grade at Southern Pines Elementary and Pinehurst Elementary. She loved her students as her own and always enjoyed seeing them out in the community as years passed on.
She was a longtime member of Pinebluff United Methodist Church and later attended services at West End United Methodist Church. Even when she wasn’t able to attend services in her final years her children would drive her by the church every Friday going to Deb’s Cut and Curl (Beth) and she would always say, “There’s my church. How I love and miss my church!”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Lee Foushee; son, Ralph Mitchell Foushee; and beloved dog Sam.
She is survived by her son, Paul Brent Foushee; daughter, Cynthia Suzanne Oakley; and son-in-law, Alan Oakley.
She was a woman of God with a beautiful and kind spirit who was devoted to her husband (Punk), family, church and community. She was a veracious reader, who would check out and read as many as 4-5 books per week. Betty came from a long line of talented Southern cooks and cooked many of delicious meals for her family and friends. She loved to entertain in her home and have spirited conversation around the dinner table. Her potato salad was a covered dish crowd-pleaser! Betty’s presence in the kitchen and home cooked meals will be forever missed by her children.
It was a life well lived. “Soooo Good!!!”
A visitation will be held Friday, June 4, from 5-7 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 221 MacDougall Drive, Seven Lakes. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pinebluff Cemetery 163 Sykes Lane, Pinebluff.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Liberty Hospice, Southern Pines; Pinebluff United Methodist Church; or West End United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.