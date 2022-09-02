Betty P. Clark

Betty Louise Peele Clark, of Laurinburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the age of 90. She lived a long, full life and was always a blessing to those who knew her.
Betty was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Wagram, to the late Joseph Alton Peele and Mary Gaddy Peele. She graduated from Wagram High School in 1950, then continued her education in business at Flora MacDonald College. In 1952, she married Douglas Bethune Clark. Betty and Doug shared a wonderful life together until his passing in 2018. She began her working career with Laurinburg’s Radio Station WEWO. Betty then continued her career with the North Carolina Department of Corrections, retiring in 1992, after 26 years of service.
Betty was a faithful lifetime member of Spring Hill Baptist Church, where she was the oldest living member. She served as a deacon, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.
Betty’s family was precious to her. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Alton Peele.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Clark Bennett (Charles), of Southern Pines; grandchildren, Mary Allison Bennett Yancey (Ian), of Laurinburg, and Clark Bennett, of Southern Pines; special family member, Pattye Redmond, of Ellabell, Ga.; along with a host of loving family, friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Spring Hill Baptist Church in Wagram. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Spring Hill Baptist Church.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.