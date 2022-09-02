Betty P. Clark

Betty P. Clark

Betty Louise Peele Clark, of Laurinburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the age of 90. She lived a long, full life and was always a blessing to those who knew her.

Betty was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Wagram, to the late Joseph Alton Peele and Mary Gaddy Peele. She graduated from Wagram High School in 1950, then continued her education in business at Flora MacDonald College. In 1952, she married Douglas Bethune Clark. Betty and Doug shared a wonderful life together until his passing in 2018. She began her working career with Laurinburg’s Radio Station WEWO. Betty then continued her career with the North Carolina Department of Corrections, retiring in 1992, after 26 years of service.

Recommended for you