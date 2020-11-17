The Rev. Betty Jane Matthews Lee, 86, of Carthage, was led on to glory by the Lord on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary’s Holiness Church in Carthage. Burial will follow in the St. John UCG Church cemetery in Carthage.
A viewing will take place Friday one hour prior to the service at the church.
She is survived by her four children, Charles Matthews (Mona Lisa), of Carthage, Linda Faye Lee Brower, of Asheboro, Johnnie Lee, of Carthage, and James Cleatus Lee, of Carthage; a special niece, Cheryl Mills Degraffenried (Walter), Carthage, who assisted in all aspects of her care and well-being; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and assorted loved ones who can attest to how major of an influence Betty Jane Lee was in each of our lives.
Pugh and Smith Funeral Home, Carthage.