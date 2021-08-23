Betty M. Johnson

Betty Ann Morrison Johnson, 87, entered heaven on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, following a brave and hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 3, 1934, in Sanford, to Howard and Mamie Rogers Morrison. She was predeceased by her childrens’ father, Aaron C. Johnson Sr.; sister, Orene M. Perez; brother, Ronald H. Morrison; and one grandson, Michael Scott Quick.
Betty Ann lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed traveling, dancing and gardening. Her life was filled with family and friends whom she loved and who loved her. She retired from Harnett County School Food Service, where she used her cooking talents to provide meals for children of Harnett County. She was a member of Lillington Baptist Church and was active in the Sarah Womble Sunday School class.
A celebration of her life was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Lillington Baptist Church, with the Rev. Daniel Selman officiating. Burial followed in Harnett Memorial Park. The family received friends following the graveside service.
Betty Ann is survived by her sons, Aaron C. Johnson Jr., of Lillington, and Travis Johnson (Denise), of Sanford; daughters, Patrilla J. Quick (Pat), of Whispering Pines, Cynthia Johnson, of Pinehurst, Betty Gwen J. Goodwin (Tim), of Lillington, LaRue J. McRae (Tommy), of Lillington, and Christa J. Vuncannon (David), of Kipling; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lillington Baptist Church, P.O. Box 670, Lillington, NC 27546; or to Ephesus Presbyterian Church, 530 Peach Farm Road, Lillington, NC 27546
Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at http://www.oppfh.com.