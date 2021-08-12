Betty K. Prim, 90, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Hampstead.
Betty was born June 8, 1931, in Moore County, to the late Charles Clifford and Minnie Mae Ferguson King. Betty graduated from Farm Life High School as valedictorian of her class. She was a lifelong member of Eureka Presbyterian Church and was deeply loved by her family, friends and community. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her heart and her door were always open for anyone that needed her care. In her spare time she enjoyed crafting, reading, crocheting and spending time with her children and grand-children. Betty retired from the U.S. Army Civil Service where she spent 20-plus years as the manager of the control section of Post Finance at Fort Bragg.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Michael Wilson; siblings, Blaine King, Treva Crissman, Richard King, Zelda Blue and Shirley Quinn; grandchildren, Carrie Wilson, Kristy Wilson and Shannon Gilmore.
She is survived by two sons, Steven Wilson (Wanda), of Sanford, and Danny Gilmore (Jennifer), of Carthage; two daughters, Judy Borge (Keith), of Hampstead, and Hope Hart (Tim), of Fuquay-Varina; eight grandchildren, Amy Jacking (Chris), Josh Wilson (Jenna), Drew Wilson (Ashlea), Ryan Gilmore (Emily), Paige Johnson (Jeffrey), Natalie Borge, Cooper Hart and Jake Hart; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Aug. 15, at Eureka Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. The service will be in the church sanctuary; a mask is encouraged. The service will also be transmitted on FM 88.3 and can be heard from the church parking lot by those who prefer to social distance. A graveside service will follow in the church cemetery. The family will then receive friends in the fellowship hall. Betty loved bright colors, especially pink and red. The family encourages those attending the service to wear a bright and happy color to honor Betty.
The family requests memorials be sent to the Eureka Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund in Betty’s name.
