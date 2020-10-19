Betty J. Hinson

Betty Jean Reynolds Hinson entered her eternal home Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living.
Betty was born Dec. 29, 1931, in Troy, to the late Ranol and Hattie Cole Reynolds. She was one of eight children. Betty loved and cherished all of her dear siblings, who preceded her in death.
She married the love of her life, Charles Ray Hinson, in June 1952. Charles and Betty made their life and home in West End. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles; and precious granddaughter, Dawn Bowles.
Left to cherish Betty’s life and memory are her son, Timothy Hinson, of West End; daughter, Cynthia Dixon and husband, Steve, of Kinston. She was affectionately known as “Granny” to her six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Betty adored her family and likewise her family loved her with an unending love. She always greeted you with a warm hug, “Hey, sweetie!” Betty was full of words of wisdom and encouragement and had many treasured life lessons that she shared with her children and grandchildren.
She was the very best cook. Her sausage gravy biscuits, cabbage, string beans and pound cakes were her most loved requests from her grandchildren.
Some of the best discussion, deepest laughter and even some tears, were shared at Granny and Poppy’s kitchen table. Betty loved animals of all kinds, especially dogs. Betty was part dog. It was often said that she would speak to her dogs before she would her children. Family members say it is 100 percent true. She and Charles had many faithful friends that have gone before them.
A service to cherish and remember Betty’s life and legacy will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at West End Cemetery, with the Rev. Nancy Willard and the Rev. Steve Dixon officiating.
Massey Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Betty’s memory to the Moore County Humane Society or Gideon International, P.O. Box 103, Troy, NC 27371.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Betty’s very dear friend, Mary Saunders, and the staff of Magnolia Gardens for their care and dedication during these unprecedented times.