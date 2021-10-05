Betty Joan Dresher, 90, of Foxfire Village, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Betty Joan was born Jan. 17, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Erma (Guzits) and Louis Hoffman. She was the youngest of three children. She grew up in Cleveland and Lakewood, Ohio, and graduated from Lakewood High School in 1948.
She attended Purdue University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1952. She belonged to the Pi Beta Phi sorority and remained a member of the Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club throughout her life.
While at Purdue, she met her best friend and husband of 64 years, Robert Donald “Bob” Dresher, who passed away in 2016.
Bob and Betty settled in the Detroit area where she taught speech and hearing in nearby Farmington. In the 1960s, they moved their young family to Akron, Ohio, after a brief time in Fairfield, Conn. While there, Betty furthered her education at Akron University. They later moved to Rocky River, Ohio, outside of Cleveland. While there she took additional courses in education at Baldwin-Wallace College.
Betty taught in the Lakewood school system for 20 years. She was named teacher of the year. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators.
Betty retired in 1991, and soon after moved with Bob to Foxfire Village.
Betty led a long and full life. Her interests included travel (both domestic and international), reading, gardening, and cooking (inspired by her Hungarian roots — and her peach pie was a favorite of many!). In the Foxfire area, she participated in bridge club and tournaments, book club, and charity events, and was a member of the Women of the Pines. She will always be remembered for her generous spirit.
Betty is survived by her son, Jeffrey, of New York City, and his sons, Kai and Finn; daughter, Jacqueline, of Raleigh, and her son, Zachary, of Washington, D.C.; son, John and his wife, Carol, of New York City; and her sister, Carolyn Gilbert, of Buffalo, N.Y.
She requested no formal service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s memory may be made to a breast cancer, heart, animal rescue, or arts charity of choice.
