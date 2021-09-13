Betty Hall passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in her home in Lynchburg, Va., at the age of 72.
Betty was born Jan. 27, 1949, in Moore County to the late Robert Marshall and Lettie Taylor Marshall. Betty worked for and retired from Proctor Silex in Southern Pines. She spent many hours scrapbooking. She was a sweet lady who loved animals. Betty enjoyed traveling to the mountains, especially Gatlinburg, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Marshall; and her sister, Ernestine Marsh. Betty was a member of Tree of Life Church in Lynchburg, Va.
She leaves behind her sons, Mitchell Hall and his wife, Polly, of Carthage, and Craig Hall (Vickie), of Lynchburg, Va.; her sisters, Joyce Green and her husband, Robert, of Aberdeen, and Geraldine Wall, of Carthage; and her grandchild, Chase Hall.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 16, between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. at Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen, 40229 U.S. 1, Aberdeen.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in the Red Branch Church Cemetery in Carthage.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.