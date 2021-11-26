Betty Hussey Dunlap, of Robbins, passed away peacefully at home Thursday November 25, 2021, at the age of 87.
She was born Feb. 2, 1934, to the late James Bertie and Rosa Margaret Hussey, formerly of Seagrove. Betty and Mack Lee Dunlap were married for 37 years, until his passing in 1987. A faithful servant to her heavenly Father, loving homemaker and talented seamstress, Betty was cherished throughout the community for her humility, selfless care for others and abiding friendships. She showered each grandchild with love and a treasured quilt upon their graduations and marriages. Through her sewing and quilting, she contributed to so many celebrations of births, proms and weddings, becoming an extended part of each of those families. She was an avid reader, loved her garden and flowers, and cared deeply for her fur-babies.
Among her most cherished memories was the 85th birthday celebration, decorated with her many beautiful quilts on display, where she was joined by a large gathering of family and friends from the church and community.
Betty is survived by her beloved sister, Shirley Jarrell, of Randleman; son, Johnny Dunlap (Pam); and daughters, Marilynn Youngs (Andrew), Margaret Garner and Amy Garner (Tony). She loved spending time with her family of 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack; oldest son, Roger; grandson, Trapper; brothers, Garland, Archie, Sherman, Bobby and Jerry Hussey; and sister, Carolyn Webb.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at Needham’s Grove Baptist Church, Seagrove, Saturday, Nov. 27, followed immediately by the memorial service at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. D.J. Harry and the Rev. Arnold Comer. The burial service will then follow at Brown’s Chapel Church, Robbins.
In keeping with her generous giving spirit, the family requests donations, in lieu of flowers, made in her memory to the cemetery fund at either of the churches or the charity of your choice.
Kennedy Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dunlap family.
Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.