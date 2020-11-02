Betty Hansen Breed, 90, of Pinehurst, died peacefully at First Health Hospice House Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
She was born July 23, 1930, in Plainwell, Mich., to the late H. Chris Hansen and Ellen Rasmussen Hansen. Betty graduated from Plainwell High School, where she was a National Honor Society student. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and after a year internship at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo, Mich., received her ASCP Medical Technologist certification. She worked as chief technologist at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign/Urbana, Ill., before returning to Michigan after her marriage June 17, 1953, to Sterling L. Breed. She and Sterling moved to Kalamazoo, and Betty returned to work at Bronson Methodist Hospital. Sterling returned to complete his education and to join the staff at WMU.
Betty enjoyed leadership positions in her activities — Western Michigan University Faculty Wives group, Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority Alumni group and her PEO Chapter Q in Kalamazoo.
After Betty and Sterling retired in 1992, they moved to Pinehurst. Betty continued her PEO involvement as a co-organizer and charter member of Chapter BL in Pinehurst. She also served as an officer in the Neighbors of Pinehurst organization and the Pinehurst Croquet Club. Coming to Pinehurst, they were introduced to the game of croquet, which they embraced, and loved. Betty also loved to play bridge and called it her mental aerobics.
Betty also loved to travel and treasured her numerous trips to Denmark, from which her parents immigrated to America. She also traveled extensively to England, Scotland, Europe, Canada, Nova Scotia, the Virgin Islands and throughout the United States. Betty always expressed her love for her parents and the gifts of family togetherness they had taught her. She shared this gift with her son and family and her many friends.
Betty is survived by her husband, Sterling L. Breed; her son, Thomas S. Breed, his wife, Nancy, and grandson, Christoffer; her nieces, Crisann Breed (Erick Johnson), and Suzann Middleton (David); and their children, Annalise and Bjorn Breed/Johnson, and Ian and Aren Breed/Middleton.
Betty’s sister, Ester K. Breed, married Sterling’s brother, Charles A. Breed and both have predeceased her.
Because of the virus, the family will be celebrating at a later date, her life experiences and the impact it had on their lives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to PEO Chapter BL ,c/o Jan Minoff, Treasurer, 375 Oakmont Circle, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.