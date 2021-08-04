Betty Dickens Myers, 89, of Aberdeen, went to her Lord and Savior Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
She was born Oct. 5, 1931, in Lexington, to the Rev. and Mrs. Jesse W. Dickens. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Lamar Myers; daughter, Karen Tysinger; three brothers, Paul Dickens, Donald Dickens and the Rev. Charles Dickens; two sisters, Myrtle Carrick and Treva Stroud; and a step-grandson, Murdock “Micky” W. Thomas.
Surviving are one son, Terence “Terry” Myers and wife, Diane, of Southern Pines; step-grandson, Jimmy Thomas and wife, Nancy, of Southern Pines; step-great-grandsons, Aaron Thomas, of Southern Pines, and Jacob Thomas and wife, Ashley, of Bethlehem, Ga.; step-great-great-grandsons, Talan and Declan Thomas, of Bethlehem, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Myers graduated from Southmont High School in Davidson County, as valedictorian and attended Meredith College in Raleigh; Burlington Business College; and Davidson County Community College. She was crowned Miss Lexington in 1951 and participated in the Miss North Carolina Pageant, winning the talent division.
Mrs. Myers retired from Piedmont Telephone Membership Corporation after serving as bookkeeper for 21 years. She was a member of the Reeds Civitan Club for more than 30 years serving as president, treasurer and director for many years. She served as lieutenant governor of Civitan International Area V, District West for one year. Mrs. Myers was a church treasurer, member of the WMU and a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the finance committee and a senior citizen driver. Most recently she was a member of Aberdeen First Baptist Church, serving as vice president of her Sunday School class and serving as a member of the Keenager choir and Keenager fellowship group.
A celebration of life service will be held at Aberdeen First Baptist Church Saturday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. before the service at the church. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Reeds Baptist Church in Lexington.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.