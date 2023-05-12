Betty C. Gordon

Betty Cox Gordon died on Sunday, May 5, 2023, at age 83. She was born in Laurinburg, in 1940, to Betty Taylor Cox and Joseph Monte Cox.

She grew up in Laurinburg and graduated from Laurinburg High School as salutatorian of her class. Betty attended Salem College, where she received several honors for her scholastic excellence and leadership qualities and graduated with degrees in primary Education and Spanish.