Betty C. Gordon

Betty Cox Gordon died on Sunday, May 5, 2023, at age 83. She was born in Laurinburg, in 1940, to Betty Taylor Cox and Joseph Monte Cox.
She grew up in Laurinburg and graduated from Laurinburg High School as salutatorian of her class. Betty attended Salem College, where she received several honors for her scholastic excellence and leadership qualities and graduated with degrees in primary Education and Spanish.
After college, Betty taught elementary school in Durham, Charlottesville, Va., Edwards, Calif., and Chapel Hill, and worked in the summers at Camps Sea Gull and Seafarer on the coast of North Carolina. In 1972, she moved to Raleigh and, in 1985, she became the director of the weekday school at White Memorial Presbyterian Church, a role she held for 24 years. In 2009, Betty married J. Robert (“Bob”) Gordon, from Laurinburg, which brought great happiness to both of their lives.
As a mother of three children, Betty was a role model of high expectations tempered with patience, unconditional love and grace. She extended the same expectations and love to her children-in-law as well as her six grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as Nana.
Betty’s faith was a central and profound part of her life. At White Memorial, she served as a deacon and an elder, in addition to director of the weekday school. Her years directing the school were a passion and source of inspiration in her life, a place where she was respected and adored by her staff and the children. One student adorned her with the title “the Queen.”
Outside of her life at home and at church, Betty enjoyed reading, working in the yard, playing bridge, watching UNC basketball and hosting dinner parties for friends and family. She particularly cherished annual trips to the beach with life-long friends, “the Laurinburg girls.”
Betty is survived by her husband, J. Robert Gordon; her three children and their spouses, William E. Hubbard and wife, Lesley, of Raleigh, Alice Hubbard Wright and husband, Stephen, of Rutherfordton, and Sally Hubbard Wyche and husband, James, of Charlotte; and six grandchildren, Lucy and Kate Hubbard, Taylor Wright, Louise, Bill and Walt Wyche. She is also survived by her sisters, Sally Cox Deloach and Nancy Cox Sears and husband, Chuck; and numerous beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews; as well as Bob’s children, grandchildren and sisters.
Her parents and brother-in-law, Joe DeLoach, preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank Katey Scheuerman and the staff at Penick Village in Southern Pines for their loving care of Betty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to WMPC Weekday School and mailed to White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27608; or to Camps Sea Gull and Seafarer, Development Office, 2744 Seafarer Road, Arapahoe, NC 28510.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m., at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Church St., Laurinburg. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.