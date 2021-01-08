Forever carrying one another’s hearts, Betty and Thomas Hurst left this earth Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Having reached the age of 94, they enjoyed lives that were abundantly lived.
Their love story began 89 years ago in Pennsylvania, when they met in Sunday School and it continues to bind them as their love lives on in their life after death. They said “I do” in 1947 and a lifetime of “after you” commenced — all the way to their final moments as they both passed away peacefully within one hour of one another.
Betty Suplee Hurst was born in Pennsylvania. The epitome of kindness, style and grace; her heart of gold was unparalleled. Her close friends describe her as a quiet person who never wanted attention drawn to herself. She exuded calmness, humility and devotion to her work. Much like the flowers she truly adored, she never thought of herself first, always others, and in doing so, continued to bloom throughout life. A graduate of business school, aptly described as the “ultimate volunteer,” Betty generously invested in her community by volunteering in several programs and implementing her business knowledge within them. Accolades include the 2014 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award as well as the Moore County Volunteer of the year in 2001. For 30-plus years, she contributed more than 3,700 hours of service to FirstHealth. She joyfully offered her service to the used bookstore at the local library, the Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina and the Pinehurst Garden Club; an instrumental volunteer within each. Among her favorite foundations was Toymakers, making stuffed animals for any child who was admitted to the hospital. Even as she reached her 90s, she thoroughly enjoyed not only making the animals but also loved delivering them to all of the children at the hospital. Her love and interests in flowers naturally proved a perfect fit for her work with The Village Arboretum and Village Heritage Foundation. She was the 2004 chairwoman for the Friends of the Arboretum. A Magnolia Betty tree was planted in her honor there, and will continue to grow and nurture all around it, just as she did.
Thomas Hurst was born in Pennsylvania. Following his education at Yale University, Tom served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy. After his service, his adoration of travel and exploration led to great enjoyment in his career as a pilot for United Airlines. He was president of the Volunteer Ambulance Squad in Montville, N.J., and served as an assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 74. Retirement years brought him and Betty to Pinehurst, where they were warmly welcomed by the community and the picturesque golf courses he loved playing on so much. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed his Bible studies, reading and had a fondness for the banjo. Thomas was a member of the Tin Whistles, the oldest continuous men’s golfing society in the U.S., helping to provide scholarships for high school seniors. Of all his joys in life though, his greatest fondness was for Betty.
Tom and Betty were founding members of the Congregational Church of Pinehurst and later joined The Village Chapel. They loved their annual trips to Hawaii, where they were reunited with friends and family. They both shared a love of their community, friends and their church congregation until their final days.
Tom and Betty were preceded in death by their son, Dave Hurst.
They are survived and dearly missed by their son, Jeffery Hurst, Linda Hurst, and grandchildren Tori, David, Jason, Keghan and Aubrey.
A celebration of their lives will be held later in the year when it will be safe to gather.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Given Memorial Library , P.O. Box 159, Pinehurst, NC 28370 or The Village Heritage Foundation Arboretum, P.O. Box 398, Pinehurst, NC 28370.
