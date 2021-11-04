Beth G. Dowd

Beth Giffin Dowd, 72, of Pinehurst passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Oct. 20, 2021.
She was born Aug. 23, 1949, in McLean, Va., to Robert Elliott Rountree Jr. and the late Carol H. Giffin Ray. She was a longtime Pinehurst resident, where she was very involved in the community, numerous charities and was a supporter of the arts.
Her great love for horses and children was evident in her work with the United States Pony Club, which awarded her the title of National Activities Legend. Locally, she founded the Moore County Pony Club and was also an ardent fox hunter with the Moore County Hounds. She loved her thoroughbred horses and cute Welsh ponies.
She was also very active in the dog world. Her dogs meant the world to her and won numerous titles throughout the country, including Best of Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. She was a member of the Morris and Essex Kennel Club and was a founding member and board member of the Moore County Kennel Club. She was a lifetime member of the Palmetto Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club. She was member of the National Sussex and Clumber Clubs of America.
Beth ran an elder-care company, which looked after seniors’ financial and medical needs. They depended on her as caretaker, friend and family.
Beth will be missed by all who were touched by her generous spirit, her loving smile and her zest for life.
She is remembered with love, and survived by her daughter, Carol Dowd Kamalbake, and son-in-law, Rahmean Kamalbake, of Southern Pines; grandson, William Brothers Leander, of Wilmington; and brothers, David Giffin and his children, Tyler and Molly; Stewart Giffin, wife Thersa, and their three children, son, Samuel Giffin and wife, Amanda, and their two sons, Silas and Benjamin, daughter, Sara G. Middleton and husband, Rob, son, Luke Giffin and wife, Rebecca, and Michael Giffin and his wife, Sarah, and son, Connor.
Donations can be made in her memory to The Walthour-Moss Foundation, Sandhills Children’s Center and the Companion Animal Clinic Foundation
There will be a celebration of life at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Weymouth Center, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.