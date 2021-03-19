Beth A. Kocher

Beth Argyros Kocher passed away in Delray Beach, Fla., Thursday, March 18, 2021, from complications resulting from Alzheimer’s disease. She was born Nov. 3, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., daughter of Arthur and Shirley Argyros. Beth spent her youth in Hornell, N.Y. and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School. She later worked at Inverrary Country Club in Lauderhill, Fla., in real estate and later in country club management working for ClubCorp. She was the general manager at Hillcrest Country Club in the early 1980s. In 1984, she relocated with ClubCorp to Pinehurst, where she was executive vice president at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club for 22 years before retiring in 2006.
Beth was instrumental in the resurgence of Pinehurst in the world of golf, both as a destination golf resort and country club. She was the first female member of the Pinehurst Rotary Club, served on the local hospital board, and was a board member of the Sandhills Children’s Center. In 2005, Beth served as the first female chair of a Men's United States Golf Open. She was also voted the Business Person of the Year in Moore County. Beth was loved, respected and admired by her coworkers, business associates, friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Shirley Argyros; her sister, Kristine; and her brother-in-law Michael.
She is survived by her husband, Brad, of Delray Beach, Fla.; a daughter, Laurie Henegar of LakeWorth, Fla.; a granddaughter, Madeleine Henegar; a sister, Diane Saunders (Jack), of Boca Raton, Fla.; a brother, Jimmy, of Pensacola, Fla.; one aunt, Alice Hill, of Boca Raton, Fla.; two nieces, four nephews, two great-nieces, five great-nephews, and many cousins.
Donations appreciated to the Cure Alzheimers Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, via the website curealz.org or by phoning (781) 237-3800.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.