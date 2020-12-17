Bertha P. Nichols

Bertha Pratt Nichols, 96, of Vass, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Vass.
Funeral services are Saturday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m., at Mercy Life Ministry, 517 Golf Course Road, Sanford.
A public viewing will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Interment is at Lakeview Cemetery, Lakeview.
Masks and social distancing are required for both events.
Survivors include children, Vickie Nichols, Gail Adams, Gloria Smith and Odell Nichols; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives, and dear friends.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
