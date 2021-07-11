Bernard N. Capstick

Bernard Norman Capstick passed away May 9, 2021, with his loving wife, Susan, by his side.
He was born May 21, 1946, in Liverpool England. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Louisa Marie (Sasso) Capstick; and younger brother, Brian Capstick.
Bernie immigrated to Canada at age 8, after spending time with his mother's family in her hometown of Bari, Italy. The family settled in Port Credit, then in Oakville, Ontario. Bernie took up sports, including baseball and football.
He was recruited as a catcher for the Boston Red Sox Farm Team and ultimately played professional football for the Toronto Argonauts. He enjoyed sports and bantering with childhood friends who remain friends to this day.
Bernie and Susan moved to the States in 1997 and became U.S. citizens in 2006.
Bernie arranged travel to many countries for him and Susan to experience. He loved his Duke Blue Devils basketball games, particularly in person at Cameron Indoor Stadium. He attended as many games as possible of the men’s SCC Flyers basketball with much enthusiasm. Bernie looked forward to his regular golf games with the guys, and the talking trash to each other and settling up who owed who money or who had the best bragging rights afterward.
Breakfast was his favorite meal of the day, and he often frequented several local restaurants looking for home fries without any extras (onions or peppers).
He is survived by his wife of almost 25 years, Susan (Anderson Osborne ); stepson Grant (Kyle) Squazzin, of Kitchener, Ontario; stepdaughter Bree Osborne, of Vancouver, British Columbia; and brother-in-law John (Deb) Anderson, of Guelph, Ontario. He is also survived by his younger brother Barry (Angela) Capstick, and nephews Keith and Greg Capstick, of Ontario, Canada.
The family is grateful to the FirstHealth Hospice staff, who made it possible for Bernie to remain at home until his passing.
Susan would like to thank her family, friends and co-workers for their kindness, love and support throughout this time to both Bernie and herself.