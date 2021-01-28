Bernadette Dabady, 83, of Pinehurst, formerly of Long Island, N.Y., passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her home.
Bernadette is survived by her husband, Georges Dabady, of Pinehurst; daughters, Dominique Dabady, of Pinehurst, and Valerie Dabady, of Abidjan, Ivory Coast; son, Phillippe Dabady, of Winston-Salem; son-in-law, Stefano Liverani, of Abidjan, Ivory Coast; and grandsons, Giuseppe Liverani, of Bordeaux, France, and Gianlula Liverani, of Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
There will be a private family service.