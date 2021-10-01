Benny Leon Brown, 65, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He went peacefully and without pain surrounded by his family. He is walking the streets of gold with his Savior and friend, Jesus. We praise our Heavenly Father that He gave Benny His best miracle and we are at peace.
Benny was born March 24, 1956, and was a faithful hard-working husband, dad and Grampy. He was a good man who loved the Lord and his family with his whole heart. He was generous and kind and always had a smile on his face.
We love you Benny. You will be terribly missed. We will see you one day. Enjoy Heaven, my love.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra Brown; his daughter, Jennifer Brown Pearmain; his son-in-law, Bill Pearmain; his son, Aaron Brown; his daughter-in-law, Chasi Brown; his granddaughters, Alaina, Addy and Ally Brown; father, Joseph E. Brown; and siblings, Sandra Bescher, Shirley Beckham, Annette Parks and Phillip Brown, their spouses and their children.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Seven Lakes Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made payable to Seven Lakes Baptist Church in support of Daniel and Stephanie Dias, missionaries to Burkina Faso. Benny loved the Dias family and their commitment to share the Gospel in Africa.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.