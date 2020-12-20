Benjamin E. Jordan Jr., 94, of Pinehurst, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Family and friends knew Ben Jordan as speaking often of his gratitude, a long list beginning with Ellen McMasters Jordan, his wife of 69 years; and his children, Margaret Ellen (and John Perduyn), Katherine (and Dan Bottjen), and Barbara (Jordan), who remember him as a quiet man equally at ease with humor and the enduring demands of character.
North Carolina was his home from his birth on July 18, 1926, in Gastonia, to growing up in the mill village of Saxapahaw, and, with the exception of attending Woodberry Forest School prior to his undergraduate years at Duke University, and his service as a U.S. Navy midshipman in World War II, he lived in Burlington, then Pinehurst. He was a textile man, first working at and then running Sellers Mfg. Co., the family business, which was sold in 1978. Whether swinging into impromptu dance steps with his wife in the kitchen, or good sportsmanship honed in golf, tennis and sailing; or being part of advice on the boards of Wachovia’s regional bank, Louisburg College, or the North Carolina Zoo, Ben’s associates knew him as being a credit to his faith, community, and country.
His grandchildren, Andrew Dixon (died in 2011), Sara (and Adam Daniels), Barbara (Rabon), and five great-grandchildren spoke often of his constant and loving involvement in their lives.
His siblings, Rose Anne (and Roger Gant Jr., who died in 2010), John McLean Jordan (and Margaret), remember Ben as their older brother, a man whom they admired, as did so many, for his generosity and unequivocal moral compass.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Katherine McLean and Sen. B. Everett Jordan.
A family service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines. Memorial gifts may be sent to Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 South May St., Southern Pines, NC 28387, or Sandhill Community College Foundation, 162 Causey Hall, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
