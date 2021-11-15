Belinda H. McNeill

Belinda Hennings McNeill, 78, passed away after a valiant battle with ovarian cancer, on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Cox Memorial Funeral Home, in Vass. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Open Arms Community Church, in Vass, with Pastor John Brown officiating. Burial will follow the service at Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery, in Cameron.
Born July 19, 1943, in Olivia, she was the eldest daughter of the late Alberta and Paul Dull. She was a longtime resident of Vass, where she led a life of service to her church and community. She was a founding member of Open Arms Community Church, where she served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and bookkeeper. These roles enabled her to fulfill her desire to serve the Lord with her gifts and talents. One of her greatest pleasures was developing the Young at Heart Group for her community and coordinating their meetings, socials, meals and field trips. Nothing made her happier than helping and serving others.
Belinda’s sweet smile, friendly nature, sense of humor and genuine interest in others garnered her friends everywhere she went. She loved spending time with her family, working in her yard caring for her flowers, and visiting places with her friend Happy Ferguson in his Model A car. She was the heart of her family.
She was preceded in death by husbands Howard Hennings and Lewis McNeill; son Howard Hennings Jr.; her brother Larry Dull; her very dear friend Ed Hassler; and daughter-in-law Rosemarie Cooper.
She is survived by daughters Joy (Robert) Ross, Ashley (Steve) Dinkins and son Johnnie (Stacie) Hennings; her beloved grandchildren Jennifer (Justin) Buckner, Steven Dinkins Jr., Summer Hennings, Matthew Cooper, Bobby Ross, Zachary Dinkins, Jessica Hennings, Camryn Hennings, Chase Hennings; and great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Katherine Buckner. She is also survived by her dear sister Delores “Punkin” Blackwell; brother Hurley “Buck” Dull; son-in-law Colton Cooper; and much-loved nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her friend and companion Arthur “Happy” Ferguson.
Her family would like to express their gratitude for the extraordinary care she received from Dr. Michael Sundborg, the staff at FirstHealth Gynecologic Oncology. and all the caretakers at FirstHealth Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Open Arms Community Church, P.O. Box 551, Vass, NC 28394; FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or an organization of your choice. Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory of Vass.