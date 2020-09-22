Bayani “George” Mercado Maula, 72, of Carthage, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Peak
Resources in Carthage.
He was born May 6, 1948, in the Philippines, to the late Felipe Maula and Adela Maula. Papa George, as he was affectionately called, will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by one daughter, Jessica Hawthorne (T.J.); two granddaughters, Madison and Cameron Hawthorne; five siblings, Hermy Maula, Enriqueta Maula, Julieta Merced, Noel Maula and Denny Maula.
No services are planned at this time.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.