Barry Lee Fox, 74, of Aberdeen, passed peacefully at St. Joseph of the Pines Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Born in Harrisburg, Pa., in 1947, he was the son of the late Herbert and Anna Fox. After his high school graduation, Barry started his career repairing vehicles. On Nov. 5, 1967 he married Lois Jean and in 1970, the two moved to Southern Pines. Barry continued his trade after relocating, but at heart, he was an animal lover. He had a soft spot for the pets he took home and strays that he would feed and care for as they came around the shop. Barry received the Lord as his Savior as a young adult and had been a member of Calvary Memorial Church in Southern Pines.
Barry was the loving husband of Lois Jean Fox. He was the father of Jeremy Lee Fox (wife, Kim), and Jennifer Lynne Fox Blanchard (husband Louis). He is survived by his eight grandchildren, Bradley, Luke, Jonathan, Matthew, Alaina and Kodey Blanchard and William and Lindsey Fox. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Gray. Barry also leaves behind his beloved canine buddy, Ginger.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Calvary Memorial Church, 400 S. Bennett St., Southern Pines. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barry’s memory may be made to the Calvary Christian School, 400 S. Bennett St. Southern Pines, NC 28387; or Moore County Humane Society, P.O. Box 203, Southern Pines, NC 28388 or www.MooreHumane.org
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.