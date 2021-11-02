Barbara W. Simmons

Barbara Ann Williams Simmons, 77, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at First Health Hospice, in Pinehurst.
Ms. Simmons was born in Montgomery County on Jan. 8, 1944, to George Ellis and Zella Minvera Britt Williams. She was a member of Flint Hill Christian Church, and she was retired from Sandhill Turf.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Phillip Williams. She is survived by her husband, Laurence Carlo Simmons, of the home; sister, Sue Freeman (Ron), of Mint Hill; nephew, Philip Anthony Williams, of Greensboro; nieces, Phylis Ann Hilling, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Kayla Sue Freeman, of Mint Hill.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Candor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfh.com.
The Simmons family is being served by Phillips Funeral Home, Star.