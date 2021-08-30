Barbara T. Thompson Aug 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barbara T. Thompson, 70, of Ellerbe, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Elite Funeral Services, Ellerbe. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Sun., Aug. 29, 2021 Calendar Aug 30 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Mon, Aug 30, 2021 Aug 31 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Tue, Aug 31, 2021 Sep 1 Woodland Sculpture Event Wed, Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Wed, Sep 1, 2021 Sep 2 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Thu, Sep 2, 2021