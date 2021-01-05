Barbara T. Glatzhofer, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
She was born Dec. 17, 1930, in Cresco, Iowa, to parents Catherine and John Drilling. Barbara grew up in a small farming community, where she attended local schools, then joined Maryknoll Sisters in New York before moving to Chicago for additional opportunities. Barbara met Edwin Glatzhofer, when both were employed at Time Inc. They were married on April 15, 1961. After marriage, Barbara and Ed packed up together and began their next chapter in Chester and Stamford, Conn., where they raised their three children. The happy couple retired to Pinehurst in 1993 to spend their remaining years. Barbara and Ed were married for 58 wonderful years until Ed passed away peacefully in 2019.
Barbara was a dedicated parishioner and volunteer throughout her life, including the St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Stamford, Conn., and the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinehurst.
Barbara is survived by children, Lisa Zembroski (Dave), Paul Glatzhofer (Siti) and Mark Glatzhofer (Sonja). She was blessed with nine wonderful grandchildren: Amy, Alyssa, Abigail, Nora, Sara, Nadia, Brooke, Kate and Colton.
Barbara is also survived by her brother, Leo Drilling (Norma), of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and sister, Ann Scott (Jack), of Anderson, Ind.
Barbara was preceded in death by sisters, Agatha Drilling, Justina Dunn, Collette Lewis, Sister Leonita BVM, Rosemary Draus and Margaret Dann; and brothers, Frank Drilling and Seaman First Class Herman Drilling.
A funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date when family can safely join together.
In lieu of cards or flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or online at www.sacredheartpinehurst.org.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.