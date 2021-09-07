Barbara T. Campbell

Barbara Tierney Campbell, 87, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Barbara was an avid tennis player and played well into her 80s; she was known for her wicked drop shot and extremely short serve. Barbara was a wonderful entertainer and loved to open her home to friends and family. She was always willing to drive friends to doctor’s appointments and shopping trips, which earned the affectionate nickname “Elder Uber” from her children.
She was born Sept. 10, 1933, in Staten Island, N.Y., to the late Jack and Adelaide Tierney.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Campbell; and brothers Donald and James Tierney. Barbara is survived by her children, Liz Aspray, John M. Campbell Jr., his wife Analia, Patricia A. Campbell, her husband, Nicholas Smith, and Thomas Campbell, his wife, Susan. She is also survived by beloved grandchildren Megan Aspray, Jack and Eric Campbell, Phineas and Phoebe Smith, and Andrew Ian Campbell.
A memorial Mass is planned for Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
