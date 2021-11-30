Barbara “Bobbie” Saunders Maness, 87, of Robbins passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Pinehurst Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A celebration of life service will be officiated by Dr. Kenneth McNeill at First Baptist Church in Robbins on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Pine Rest Cemetery in Robbins. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the church and from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the home of her daughter, Kim Williams.
Barbara was born March 31, 1934, the daughter of the late Fred Franklin and Sarah Hellams Saunders. She graduated from Asheboro High School and attended a business college. Barbara was a bookkeeper for many years in garment manufacturing. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. Barbara enjoyed time spent with all her family, especially her grandchildren. Barbara was a member of the Moore County State Champion Women’s 3 on 3 senior games. She enjoyed all sports and was a faithful Carolina Tar Heel fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Maness.
Babrbara is survived by daughters, Kim Williams (Bruce) and Pam Davis (Steve); grandchildren, Shannon Criscoe (Caleb), Kirk Williams (Gina), Kelly Davis (Sabrina) and Ashley Davis (Hunter); great-grandchildren, Madison and Easton Criscoe; Parker Williams; niece, Karen Smith; nephew, Gary (Skip) Brown. She is also survived by beloved dog, Gracie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Robbins First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 400, Robbins, NC 27325 or the Moore County Humane Society, 5355 N.C. 22, Carthage, NC 28327.
Kennedy Funeral home is honored to serve the Maness family.
