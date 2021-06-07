Barbara Ruiz, 52, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Vass, changed her address to be with her heavenly Father in Paradise Sunday, May 30, 2021.
She was born March 14, 1969, in New York City to Evelyn Aponte and Jesus Ruiz. Barbara was in an auto accident on Christmas Eve 1987 and was hospitalized for five months in a coma, then spent 14 months in a rehab center in Durham. She was attending Sandhills Community College and working at the Carolina Hotel. She attended Westover Schools in Fayetteville and graduated from Union Pines in 1987. She spent the remainder of her life in a wheelchair, needing constant care. Her mother cared for her for 34 years, and her stepfather, Elton Turner was a helpmate for 17 years.
Barbara is survived by her mother, Evelyn Turner, of Naples, Fla.; her father, Jesus Ruiz, of McLeansville; brother, Anthony Ruiz, sister-in-law Joanna, and nephew, Ryan, all of Naples, Fla.; stepfather, Elton Turner, of Carthage; her uncles, Jose Aponte, of Spring Lake, John Aponte, of Miami, Fla., William Aponte, of New York, N.Y., Jerry Aponte, of West End, and Jim Aponte, of Pennsylvania; aunt, Delores, Ramirez, of Arlington, Texas; stepbrothers, Scott Turner, of Pensacola, Fla., and David Turner, of Monterey, Tenn.; and stepsister, Susan Turner Hood, of Lubbock, Texas.
Barbara was a delightful person and will be missed by all.