Barbara R. Toomer

Barbara Ruth Toomer, 63, of Jackson Springs, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, March 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Elite Funeral Services Chapel, Ellerbe. A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m., at Piney Grove FWB Church Cemetery, 2560 Windblow Road, Ellerbe.
Masks and social distancing are required both at the funeral home and graveside.
Online condolences can be made at elitefuneralservices.com.
