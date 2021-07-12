Barbara Marley Saunders, 66, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 10, 2021.
A native of Moore County, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Rillie McNeil Marley.
Barbara was a sweet, caring, compassionate person. She was a loving mama, nana, sister, friend and companion. Her beautiful smile could light up a room. She loved spending time reminiscing with family and sharing a few good laughs. All those conversations will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
She thoroughly enjoyed celebrating people she loved on holidays and special life events with thoughtful gifts that were unique to each person. She especially treasured doing this for her grandchildren.
Barbara had a big heart for animals and adored taking care of any animal that was in need. She was a very dependable person who could be counted on to be there if you needed her. She relied heavily on her faith in God and cherished attending church at Guiding Light Baptist Church in Star.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Tonya Saunders Parks, along with her husband, Daniel Parks, and grandchildren Trent and Tori; her brother Tharrell Marley; and sisters Diane Brady and Sharon Nall. She is also survived by her companion, Ted Kearns, who held a very special place in her heart, along with his son Dylan Kearns.
A graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Pine Rest Cemetery, with the Rev. Clyde Allen officiating. The body will lie in repose from 1 until 5p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2 at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Online condolences may be made at www.pinesfunerals.com.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Saunders family.