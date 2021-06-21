Barbara Marley Reynolds 81, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Peak Resources Pinelake, in Carthage.
Barbara was a native of Moore County and a graduate of Elise High School. She had a wonderful, caring personality and smile; she loved people. Barbara was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. She worked in textiles until her retirement. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and also working at Marley’s Greenhouse, owned and operated by her twin brother.
Barbara was a wonderful cook. She baked pies and cakes that she shared with her co-workers and the whole community. Barbara also was talented in needlecraft, sewing and crocheting.
She was a daughter of the late William Plennie and Flossie Mae Stutts Marley and was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Wendell Reynolds; siblings, Ruth Maness, Virginia Moore, Julia Marley, Grady Marley, William Graham Marley, Edna Garner, Naomi Brown and Everett Marley.
Barbara is survived by sister, Emily Owens and husband, Bobby; brother, Norman Marley; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, where she was a member, with the Rev. Sam Grist and the Rev. Robert Kidd officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 1595 North Moore Road, Robbins, NC 27325 or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be made at www.pinesfunerals.com.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Reynolds family.