Barbara Ann Keefer Williams, 93, a devoted wife and mother, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph of the Pines Coventry in Southern Pines.
Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Mark A. Keefer and Marie Stevens Keefer, and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Roger E. Williams; her four siblings, Mark, Jr., Evelyn, Edward and Richard.
She is survived by her five children, Roger Bruce WIlliams (KumOk), of Irving, Texas, Cindy S. Cartner (Lawrence), of Fort Mill, S.C., Alan K. Williams (Cathy), of Florissant, Mo., Melissa A. Vasseur (J. Keith), of Fenton, Mo., and Julia E Overby (Tommy), of Sanford; three grandchildren, Michael L. Cartner, Dani R. Hargens, Zachary J. Vasseur; three great-grandchildren, Ainsley R. Hargens, Paige A. Hargens and Lauren M. Cartner.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Barbara and her late husband, Roger.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Williams family.